Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $222.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $228.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $235.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

