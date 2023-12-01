GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,560.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

