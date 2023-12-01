Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 6,310 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

GWRE stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6,461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after buying an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

