Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock's current price.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of HWC opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

