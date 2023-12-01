Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $197.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

