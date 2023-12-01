HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 46,621 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Friday, October 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67.

On Monday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $868,680.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61.

On Friday, September 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00.

HashiCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

HCP stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.