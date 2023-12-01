Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5,394.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,143 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $115,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $465.08 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.33 and a 200 day moving average of $434.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

