HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

HEICO Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

