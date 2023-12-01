Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.73 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.