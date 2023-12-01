Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

