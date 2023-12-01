HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DINO opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

