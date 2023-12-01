Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.58.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.