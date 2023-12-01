Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.