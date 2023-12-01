Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,542 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

