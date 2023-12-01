Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

