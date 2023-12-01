Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 18,800 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SRCE stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

