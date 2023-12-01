Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 43,720 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.