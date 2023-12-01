Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.8 %

PRIM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,205 shares of company stock valued at $914,544. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

