Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

