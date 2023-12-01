Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,010 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 190,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

