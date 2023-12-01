Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

RBLX stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

