Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 150.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $15,990,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $20,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

