Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,349 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.