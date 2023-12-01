Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 64,204 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,204 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.