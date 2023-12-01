Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,536 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of MP Materials worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 122,802 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

