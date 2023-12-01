Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,673.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,774.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,629.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,659.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

