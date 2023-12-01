Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.31 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,136 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

