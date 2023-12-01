Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.26% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

