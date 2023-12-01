Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,466 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,106,000 after acquiring an additional 953,900 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

