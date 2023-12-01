Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600,368 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.54% of WaFd worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 473,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

