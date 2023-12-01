Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,882 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

