Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 562,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at about $30,714,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $20,419,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $10,844,000.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VECT opened at $16.85 on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

VectivBio Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

