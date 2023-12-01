Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.83% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

