Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

AAP opened at $50.77 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

