Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,568 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.