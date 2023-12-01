Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.