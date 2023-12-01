Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,946 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,897. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

