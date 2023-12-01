Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.26 and a 200-day moving average of $306.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.