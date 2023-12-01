Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
