Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

