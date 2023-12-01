Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana stock opened at $484.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.29. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

