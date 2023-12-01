Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,069 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in agilon health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health Trading Down 0.7 %

AGL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

