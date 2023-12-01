Huntington National Bank Purchases New Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

