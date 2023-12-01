Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 98.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.46.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.