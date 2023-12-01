Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer John Ripplinger Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Ripplinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$19,620.00.

Imaflex Trading Up 1.3 %

CVE:IFX opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. Imaflex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$1.80.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of C$24.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

