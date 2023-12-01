Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-16% yr/yr to $6.74-6.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion.

NYSE:IR opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

