Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.58% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

