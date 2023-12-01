Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

