Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 969,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

