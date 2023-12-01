Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 61,317 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,008,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,056,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $193,493.34.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 977,842 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tile Shop by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tile Shop by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

