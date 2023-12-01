Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.6 %
HLI opened at $107.67 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,679,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $43,734,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
