Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.6 %

HLI opened at $107.67 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,679,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $43,734,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

